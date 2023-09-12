Kate Middleton sustains ‘small’ injury

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has reportedly ‘injured’ herself keeping fit on a trampoline, royal expert has disclosed.



Sharing a photo of Kate Middleton, royal expert Matt Wilkinson said, “Ouch! Princess of Wales has injured herself keeping fit on a trampoline.

“Kate sported injured hand as she made her trip to HMP High Down, in Surrey.”

The royal expert went on to say, “Palace said it was ‘a small injury, nothing serious.’”

Kate Middleton has previously revealed she jumps on the trampoline to keep fit.

The Sun also shared Kate Middleton’s photo of injured fingers, and said, “Kate wore plasters wrapped around two fingers as she was snapped entering the prison on Tuesday morning.”

Earlier, Kate Middleton visited one of Britain’s most notorious prisons- High Down- in Surrey after she returned to UK from France.