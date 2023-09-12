Elon Musk brother ‘hated’ Amber Heard, calls her ‘mean, toxic’

 
Elon Musk brother Kimbal Musk did not approve of his short-lived romance with ladylove Amber Heard.

The restaurateur was “really sad” to see his billionaire brother, who is the founder of SpaceX and CEO of Tesla, falling in love with the Aquaman star.

Kimbal’s feelings towards Elon’s romance with Amber were written by Walter Isaacson in his newly released book titled Elon Musk.

The author claimed that Kimbal told him he thinks it's "really sad" Elon "falls in love with these people who are really mean to him."

"They're beautiful, no question, but they have a very dark side and Elon knows that they're toxic," Kimbal continued of Amber Heard.

Walter asked Elon the reason behind him falling for such people, to which he said, "Because I'm just a fool for love. I am often a fool, but especially for love."

As per The Los Angeles Times, the author penned that Amber “drew [Musk] into a dark vortex” around 2017 “that lasted more than a year and produced a deep-seated pain that lingers to this day.”

He also revealed that Elon’s brother and his friends “hated” Amber Heard “with a passion” while branding the time the duo dated as a “hellacious” period in the billionaire’s life.

Amber started dating Elon Musk a year after she filed for divorce from ex-husband Johnny Depp in 2016. 

