Prince Harry’s ‘estrangement’ from UK is’ finally complete’

Royal experts have just started to point out the shocking complex city of Prince Harry estrangement from King Charles.

Admissions about this have been issued by royal author and commentator Jennie Bond.

She shed light on all her thoughts in a piece for The Telegraph.

This piece in question referenced Prince Harry’s plight and estrangement.

Ms Bond even went as far as to write, “Almost one year on from the funeral of his grandmother, the late Queen, his estrangement from his entire UK family seems complete.”

This is because “He will be in London next month for a charity awards ceremony on the eve of the anniversary of her death, but it is understood he has no plans to see his father, the King, or his brother Prince William.”

“Instead he will head straight off to Düsseldorf for the opening of the Invictus Games for wounded servicemen and women, which he founded nine years ago.”

Ms Bond also added at this point, “I find it almost unbelievable that three men who have been through so much together cannot find a way forward. But it looks increasingly unlikely.”

After all, “Harry has made it clear that he wants a family ‘not an institution’ and he now regards the United States as home.”