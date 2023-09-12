 
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Leonardo DiCaprio's 'girlfriend' Vittoria Ceretti is not straight?

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio is romantically linked to Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, according to multiple reports.

Daily Mail revealed that the Hollywood actor has been dating  Ceretti, 25 for at least two months after they were seen kissing in an Ibiza nightclub recently.

Citing sources, the newspaper reported that DiCaprio has finally settled down at the age of 48.

According to the publication, Vittoria Ceretti is currently being referred to as the actor's girlfriend.

Vittoria raised many eyebrows when she stripped down for a photoshoot earlier this year.

In the pictures shared on her Instagram account on June 5, 2023, she was portrayed as a lesbian as she posed for intimate pictures with female models.  

While many people praised her in the comments section of her Instagram post which contained the intimate pictures, there were some who raised questions about her sexuality.

Commenting on her picture, many people said she was not a straight woman. 

