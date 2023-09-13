Ariana Grande shares emotional views on Botox and lip fillers

 
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Ariana Grande is not shying away from admitting that she has cosmetic enhancements: lip fillers and botox.

Collaborating with Vogue for a makeup tutorial, the Everyday singer looked back on her past face-altering practices.

"These are just thoughts that I feel like we should be able to discuss," adding, "if we're sitting here talking about beauty secrets, ---- it, let's lay it all out there."

She continued, “Full transparency, as a beauty person, as I do my lips, I've had a ton of lip filler over the years, and botox.”

But discontinued the treatment, explaining, “I stopped in 2018 'cause I just felt so… too much. I just felt like hiding, you know?"

Touching upon her makeup relationship with her artistic process as a child star in theatres, Ariana said, "I always associated each character I played with a different makeup kit." 

"So when I was Annie, I remember using a different blush… that was always a really fun thing to me. And then in music, I don't know, like a different look for each song and video. It became such an important piece of the puzzle, and it's such an important part of being an artist and of storytelling."


