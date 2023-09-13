Ariana Grande shares emotional views on Botox and lip fillers

Ariana Grande is not shying away from admitting that she has cosmetic enhancements: lip fillers and botox.



Collaborating with Vogue for a makeup tutorial, the Everyday singer looked back on her past face-altering practices.

"These are just thoughts that I feel like we should be able to discuss," adding, "if we're sitting here talking about beauty secrets, ---- it, let's lay it all out there."

She continued, “Full transparency, as a beauty person, as I do my lips, I've had a ton of lip filler over the years, and botox.”

But discontinued the treatment, explaining, “I stopped in 2018 'cause I just felt so… too much. I just felt like hiding, you know?"

Touching upon her makeup relationship with her artistic process as a child star in theatres, Ariana said, "I always associated each character I played with a different makeup kit."

"So when I was Annie, I remember using a different blush… that was always a really fun thing to me. And then in music, I don't know, like a different look for each song and video. It became such an important piece of the puzzle, and it's such an important part of being an artist and of storytelling."



