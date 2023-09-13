MTV VMAs 2023: Selena Gomez turns heads in gorgeous red beaded gown

Selena Gomez made a stunning entrance at the 2023 MTV VMAs, where she's nominated. The 31-year-old star graced the pink carpet with her presence, flaunting a daring sense of fashion in an exquisite beaded dress by Oscar de la Renta.

Her choice of attire was a floral halter dress featuring a plunging neckline and a skirt adorned with beaded flowering vines. Notably, there was a thigh-high slit in the front of the dress, adding an extra touch of allure to her look. Selena completed her ensemble with matching red heels and earrings, achieving a cohesive and eye-catching appearance.

When it came to her makeup, the "Only the Murders in the Building" star opted for a simple yet elegant approach. She chose neutral eye and lip shades that harmonized with her overall look. Her hair was styled straight and parted in the middle, allowing her dress to take center stage without distractions.

Selena's makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, shared an Instagram Reel capturing the star confidently strutting down the hallway before the VMAs, offering a glimpse of the dress's captivating swirl.

Erin Walsh, Selena's new stylist, was responsible for crafting this striking look. Erin, known for working with other celebrities like Anne Hathaway and Ashley Park, proved her fashion prowess once again. Tom Bachik, the go-to nail artist, contributed to the ensemble with a nail design he aptly named "Golden Glazed Fire Mani" and even shared a close-up of Selena's rings. Hairstylist Anh Co Tran, who also played a pivotal role in creating the look, shared a video with the caption, "Red hot."



Selena Gomez is in the running for three VMAs, all attributed to her collaboration with Rema on "Calm Down," with the awards ceremony taking place on Tuesday night.

Her appearance at the VMAs marked a significant moment, coinciding with the recent release of her latest song, "Single Soon," on August 25th. Additionally, this red carpet appearance served as her first since the Golden Globe Awards in January, where she donned a sultry Valentino gown and brought her younger sister, Gracie, as her date.