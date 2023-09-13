Selena Gomez goes viral for mocking Chris Brown at MTV VMAs 2023 nod: 'So Real!'

File Footage

Selena Gomez went viral with her hilarious expressions over Chris Brown mention during the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) 2023.



The Calm Down hitmaker stole the show with her reaction after the Under The Influence artist’s moniker was read as a nominee in the Best R&B Category during the show.

In the video going viral on social media, Gomez could be seen making faces after the host mentioned Brown’s name with netizens praising the singer for her “real reaction.”

One user took to X (formerly Twitter) to take a jibe at Gomez over her viral facial expressions, writing, “There is a reason she is single.”

Other hailed Gomez for not being hypocrite like other well-known stars in the audience, “I thought everyone had forgiven Chris Brown. I’m glad Selena Gomez is the only normal one.”

“Selena Gomez grimacing and not clapping when a Chris Brown song was said during the nominees… love her,” another fan of the singer-actor shared.

“Exactly, she’s so real,” one penned while another added, “She represents all of us.”

“Selena Gomez being the only one for real in this packed room of hypocrites and not praising Chris Brown’s abusive (expletive). LOVE HER,” another praised Gomez.

Selena Gomez sparks reactions with her expressions over Chris Brown mention:









For the unversed, Brown was barred from the UK back in 2010 after he was convicted of assaulting ex-girlfriend and superstar Rihanna in 2009.

