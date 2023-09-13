 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez goes viral for mocking Chris Brown at MTV VMAs 2023 nod: 'So Real!'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, September 13, 2023

File Footage 

Selena Gomez went viral with her hilarious expressions over Chris Brown mention during the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) 2023.

The Calm Down hitmaker stole the show with her reaction after the Under The Influence artist’s moniker was read as a nominee in the Best R&B Category during the show.

In the video going viral on social media, Gomez could be seen making faces after the host mentioned Brown’s name with netizens praising the singer for her “real reaction.”

One user took to X (formerly Twitter) to take a jibe at Gomez over her viral facial expressions, writing, “There is a reason she is single.”

Other hailed Gomez for not being hypocrite like other well-known stars in the audience, “I thought everyone had forgiven Chris Brown. I’m glad Selena Gomez is the only normal one.”

“Selena Gomez grimacing and not clapping when a Chris Brown song was said during the nominees… love her,” another fan of the singer-actor shared.

“Exactly, she’s so real,” one penned while another added, “She represents all of us.”

“Selena Gomez being the only one for real in this packed room of hypocrites and not praising Chris Brown’s abusive (expletive). LOVE HER,” another praised Gomez.

Selena Gomez sparks reactions with her expressions over Chris Brown mention:



For the unversed, Brown was barred from the UK back in 2010 after he was convicted of assaulting ex-girlfriend and superstar Rihanna in 2009.

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez reacts to her viral VMAs 2023 memes over Chris Brown mention video

Selena Gomez reacts to her viral VMAs 2023 memes over Chris Brown mention
Lizzo avoids humiliation by skipping VMAs 2023 amid harassment lawsuit

Lizzo avoids humiliation by skipping VMAs 2023 amid harassment lawsuit
Taylor Swift to Shakira: Six best dressed celebs who stole the show at VMAs 2023

Taylor Swift to Shakira: Six best dressed celebs who stole the show at VMAs 2023
Prince Harry warns about dangers of social media as Meghan Markle prepares to rejoin Instagram video

Prince Harry warns about dangers of social media as Meghan Markle prepares to rejoin Instagram
Prince Harry super excited as Meghan Markle joins him at Invictus Games video

Prince Harry super excited as Meghan Markle joins him at Invictus Games
MTV VMAs 2023 round-up: Here's the complete list of winners

MTV VMAs 2023 round-up: Here's the complete list of winners
Meghan Markle finally reveals reason for being late to join Prince Harry in Germany

Meghan Markle finally reveals reason for being late to join Prince Harry in Germany
MTV VMAs 2023: Selena Gomez turns heads in gorgeous red-beaded gown

MTV VMAs 2023: Selena Gomez turns heads in gorgeous red-beaded gown
MTV VMAs 2023: Taylor Swift flabbergasted as NSYNC reunites to present her award

MTV VMAs 2023: Taylor Swift flabbergasted as NSYNC reunites to present her award
Taylor Swift claims Album of the Year with 'Midnights' at MTV VMAs 2023

Taylor Swift claims Album of the Year with 'Midnights' at MTV VMAs 2023

Taylor Swift swoons VMAs 2023 with emotional speeches: 'I'm blown away!'

Taylor Swift swoons VMAs 2023 with emotional speeches: 'I'm blown away!'
Shakira pours her heart out for sons in VMAs 2023 speech: 'Thanks for supporting Mama'

Shakira pours her heart out for sons in VMAs 2023 speech: 'Thanks for supporting Mama'