Prince Harry warns about dangers of social media as Meghan Markle prepares to rejoin Instagram

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has warned about the dangers of social media amid reports his wife Meghan Markle was planning to return to Instagram.



King Charles younger son gave a warning about the usage of social media to a young boy he posed with at the Invictus Games.

Royal expert and the Telegraph reporter Victoria Ward shared a video of the moment when the Prince issued the boy a warning about social media usage as they took selfies.

She posted the video on X, formerly Twitter, saying, “Harry is sitting next to JJ Chalmers, a close friend who suffered life changing injuries in Afghanistan & is a former Invictus medalist.

“Posing for selfies, he asked this boy how old he was when it emerged he had his own phone & jokingly asked:”You’re not on social media are you?”

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, who is not on social media since 2020, issued the warning amid reports Meghan was planning to rejoin Instagram with claims the Duchess could make $1million per post.