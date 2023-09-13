 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry warns about dangers of social media as Meghan Markle prepares to rejoin Instagram

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Prince Harry warns about dangers of social media as Meghan Markle prepares to rejoin Instagram

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has warned about the dangers of social media amid reports his wife Meghan Markle was planning to return to Instagram.

King Charles younger son gave a warning about the usage of social media to a young boy he posed with at the Invictus Games.

Royal expert and the Telegraph reporter Victoria Ward shared a video of the moment when the Prince issued the boy a warning about social media usage as they took selfies.

She posted the video on X, formerly Twitter, saying, “Harry is sitting next to JJ Chalmers, a close friend who suffered life changing injuries in Afghanistan & is a former Invictus medalist.

“Posing for selfies, he asked this boy how old he was when it emerged he had his own phone & jokingly asked:”You’re not on social media are you?”

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, who is not on social media since 2020, issued the warning amid reports Meghan was planning to rejoin Instagram with claims the Duchess could make $1million per post.

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez reacts to her viral VMAs 2023 memes over Chris Brown mention video

Selena Gomez reacts to her viral VMAs 2023 memes over Chris Brown mention
Lizzo avoids humiliation by skipping VMAs 2023 amid harassment lawsuit

Lizzo avoids humiliation by skipping VMAs 2023 amid harassment lawsuit
Taylor Swift to Shakira: Six best dressed celebs who stole the show at VMAs 2023

Taylor Swift to Shakira: Six best dressed celebs who stole the show at VMAs 2023
Selena Gomez goes viral for mocking Chris Brown at MTV VMAs 2023 nod: 'So Real!' video

Selena Gomez goes viral for mocking Chris Brown at MTV VMAs 2023 nod: 'So Real!'
Prince Harry super excited as Meghan Markle joins him at Invictus Games video

Prince Harry super excited as Meghan Markle joins him at Invictus Games
MTV VMAs 2023 round-up: Here's the complete list of winners

MTV VMAs 2023 round-up: Here's the complete list of winners
Meghan Markle finally reveals reason for being late to join Prince Harry in Germany

Meghan Markle finally reveals reason for being late to join Prince Harry in Germany
MTV VMAs 2023: Selena Gomez turns heads in gorgeous red-beaded gown

MTV VMAs 2023: Selena Gomez turns heads in gorgeous red-beaded gown
MTV VMAs 2023: Taylor Swift flabbergasted as NSYNC reunites to present her award

MTV VMAs 2023: Taylor Swift flabbergasted as NSYNC reunites to present her award
Taylor Swift claims Album of the Year with 'Midnights' at MTV VMAs 2023

Taylor Swift claims Album of the Year with 'Midnights' at MTV VMAs 2023

Taylor Swift swoons VMAs 2023 with emotional speeches: 'I'm blown away!'

Taylor Swift swoons VMAs 2023 with emotional speeches: 'I'm blown away!'
Shakira pours her heart out for sons in VMAs 2023 speech: 'Thanks for supporting Mama'

Shakira pours her heart out for sons in VMAs 2023 speech: 'Thanks for supporting Mama'