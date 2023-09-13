Selena Gomez reacts to her viral VMAs 2023 memes over Chris Brown mention

File Footage

Selena Gomez was unimpressed after she went viral over social media for her unexpected reaction over mention of Chris Brown’s name at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).



During the ceremony, the Calm Down hitmaker could be seen making faces after the host mentioned Brown’s name, a video of which went viral on the internet.

Soon after, fans of the star started sharing memes over her expressions, however, Gomez did not like being meme material.

Taking to Instagram stories, the singer-actor responded to her viral moment, writing, “I will never be a meme again. I’d rather sit still than be dragged for being myself.”

Before signing out, she penned, “Much love.”

Even though Gomez does not like being made into a meme, her fans were very appreciative of her for being “real.”

“Selena Gomez grimacing and not clapping when a Chris Brown song was said during the nominees… love her,” one fan of Selena Gomez penned on X (formerly Twitter).

“Exactly, she’s so real,” one penned while another added, “She represents all of us.”

For the unversed, Brown was barred from the UK back in 2010 after he was convicted of assaulting ex-girlfriend and superstar Rihanna in 2009.