Selena Gomez shares her first post after sparking pregnancy rumours

Selena Gomez shares her first post after pregnancy rumours

US singer Selena Gomez has shared her first social media post after she sparked rumours of her pregnancy with MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) appearance on Tuesday night.



The Lose You to Love Me singer took to Instagram and shared stunning photos from her VMA appearance with Nigeria´s singer Rema after he won the prize for Best Afrobeats, a new category, for his remixed single "Calm Down" featuring Selena Gomez.

Selena said: “Thank you SO much for voting! We are so grateful!”

Earlier, she sparked pregnancy rumours over her alleged baby bump.



A Twitter user shared Selena’s photo from VMA and tweeted: “Selena Gomez is now confirmed to be pregnant.”

Selena sparked pregnancy rumours three months after she confirmed in June that she was single via a TikTok video.

Selena had said, “I'm single! I'm just a little high maintenance but I love you all so much!”

She broke her silence after dating rumours with Zayn Malik earlier in March this year.