Irina Shayk would leave Tom Brady if ex Bradley Cooper agrees for marriage

Irina Shayk is only dating Tom Brady because he “famous” and would leave him in an instant if Bradley Cooper agrees to tie the knot with her.



The Russian beauty wants to settle down, an insider told Life & Style while revealing that her first priority for marriage is the Maestro star and Brady comes on number two.

“She’s only interested in being with a successful, high-profile man,” the insider told the publication while listing her former A-lister lovers which included the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Kanye West.

“The dark truth is, if either Tom or Bradley weren’t famous, Irina would probably have no interest,” the insider said.

The source revealed that Shayk, who shares a daughter with Cooper, “would love to be” with him as he is “the father of her child.”

“She wants another kid and so does he, but Irina would want him to commit this time,” the insider revealed. “Marriage is her goal.”

Meanwhile, in an attempt to make Cooper jealous, Shayk was once again seen with Brady, speculating romance rumours.

The supermodel was spotted entering the the former NFL quarterback's apartment on Tuesday.

According to Daily Mail, Shayk "waited for nearly 10 minutes in a chauffeured SUV," in order to avoid getting spotted by paparazzi.

Brady was seen getting to his apartment first. Soon after, Shayk made a "quick dash inside" the building, as reported by the publication.