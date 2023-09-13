David, Victoria Beckham unable to forgive ‘very selfish’ Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham received another blow from their eldest son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz months after they reconciled post year-long feud.



The power couple could not believe it when Brooklyn and Nicola snubbed a family event and instead went to Beyoncé concert, reported Heat Magazine.

The loved-up dup chose to party after skipping Romeo's birthday party where the whole Beckham clan including Victoria, David, Cruz, Harper, Romeo and his girlfriend, Mia Regan, were in attendance.

Prior to that, they even declined David and Victoria’s invitations of Inter Miami matches even though they live in the US, the insider claimed.

After their snub, Victoria was “heartbroken,” the insider said, adding that that the fashion designer and David thought they have fixed their broken bond with Brooklyn and Nicola.

"Brooklyn and Nicola's very public appearance at Beyonce was a clear signal there's family drama,” the insider said. “Snubbing your brother's birthday to go to a concert is never going to go down well.”

“Especially when your parents offered to fly you privately to the UK to be there,” the insider continued. “Vic is heartbroken.”

“Both she and David believe Brooklyn is acting in a very self-absorbed and selfish way. She's not sure she can forgive him for this.”