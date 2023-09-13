 
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
'The most stylish European royal' reacts to fake interview

Italian model and director Beatrice Borromeo has denied giving interview to Hola magazine.

Sharing pictures of the magazine with her photos on the cover, she wrote, "I’m very surprised to find out that apparently I gave an interview to Hola: can’t wait to read what I never told them as they have never interviewed me."

Beatrice is best known for producing Netflix docuseries "The King Who Never Was."

Beatrice Borromeo was branded by Tatler as "the most stylish European royal." 

The 37-year-old is married to Pierre Casiraghi, the youngest child of Caroline, Princess of Hanover, who herself is the daughter of Grace Kelly, later the Princess of Monaco.

The former journalist and fashion model made a Netflix documentary about a sensational murder case involving Prince Victor Emmanuel of Savoy, the heir to the Italian throne

