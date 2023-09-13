Newlyweds Calvin Harris and Vick Hope jet off to Italy for honeymoon

After their luxury Glastonbury-themed wedding ceremony in Northumberland, Calvin Harris and Vick Hope embark on honeymoon

Newlyweds Calvin Harris and Vick Hope embarked on their first journey as husband and wife, heading off for their honeymoon on Monday. They boarded a luxurious £25 million private jet bound for Brindisi, Italy, for a romantic getaway.

The chart-topping DJ and BBC Radio host tied the knot in a lavish Glastonbury-themed wedding ceremony on Saturday. The couple celebrated their special day with family and friends at an outdoor ceremony at Hulne Priory in Alnwick, Northumberland, partying into the early hours.

The Desire hitmaker was photographed loading suitcases into their car as they departed from the Primrose Hill music studio. For their honeymoon, they traveled in style on a £25 million private Embraer EMB-550 Legacy 500 jet. Calvin proudly sported his new wedding ring, while Vick wore a beaming smile and carried a basket handbag, ready for the beach.

Vick showcased her stunning figure in a casual, form-fitting beige dress and designer sunglasses, while her husband kept it simple in a light green t-shirt and dark shorts, handling their luggage.

Although they haven't officially shared any photos from their wedding day, pictures from the morning after offered a glimpse of the luxurious and picturesque venue.

The event appeared to be truly spectacular, with white teepees scattered across the grounds and 80 luxurious tents where guests spent the night.

For the after-party, various food stands were arranged, featuring options such as pizza, burgers, and a Nigerian stall, paying homage to Vick's Nigerian heritage on her mother's side.

Calvin and Vick celebrated alongside their celebrity friends, including Big Brother presenter AJ Odudu, as well as BBC radio DJs Vernon Kay and Scott Mills. Vick's Radio 1 co-presenter Jordan North was also among the attendees.