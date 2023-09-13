Meghan Markle's book will be a huge money-spinner: royal author

Meghan Markle's upcoming book will be a huge money-spinner, said a royal author.



Appearing on GB News, Tom Bower said the Duchess of Sussex is writing her memoirs and will document the details of her life in a 'money-spinning tell-all book'.

The comments from the author of "Revenge: Meghan and Harry and the War between the Windsors" came months after the Duke of Sussex released his tell-all memoir "Spare".

Harry's relations with the royal family further deteriorated after the book hit the shelves.

The Duke targeted his father, brother William, and Queen Camilla in his book just months before the coronation of King Charles.

Multiple British media reports said at the time that Prince William wanted to prevent his brother from attending the coronation but King Charles convinced him that Harry's absence would be more problematic than his presence.

The monarch reportedly requested Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby to play his role in convincing his sons to attend the coronation.

Prince Harry attended the coronation without his wife Meghan and children and returned to the US after a brief stay in the UK.

Meghan Markle's book is also expected to contain some serious allegations against the royal family.

The royals, who rarely react to criticism, are accused of using their sympathizers in the media to respond to personal attacks against them on their behalf.