Kevin Costner's lawyer Laura Wasser reacts to ex-wife's $885,000 legal fee demand

Kevin Costner recently resolved his nasty divorce drama with his former wife, Christine Baumgartner, and now Costner's high-powered legal attorney, Laura Wasser, has slammed Christine for requesting her client to pay his former wife's legal fees, amounting to a whopping $885,000.

After reports surfaced that Christine's legal team had demanded a staggering amount for arguing in favour of her in a case related to the prenuptial agreement of the former couple, Laura reacted, saying, "The fee in question would be absurd."

According to Page Six, the lawyer added, "Christine's legal team will have to put in 1,106 hours of billable work to justify charging the former wife of the Yellowstone actor the staggering sum of money."

Laura said that the judge has already announced their prenuptial agreement to be enforceable, and Christine's request from the actor to cover her legal fee is nothing but outrageous.

Christine filed for divorce from the actor in May 2023, citing irreconcilable differences. As per court documents, she marked the date of her separation as April 11, 2023.

The couple stayed together for almost 18 years before splitting, and they share three children: a 15-year-old son, Cayden; a 14-year-old son, Hayes; and a 12-year-old daughter, Grace.

Kevin came out of the divorce battle as a triumphant candidate as a judge accepted his request earlier this month to pay Christine $63,209 per month in child support after she had requested to receive nearly double.

In another victory for Costner, the court ordered Christine to cover the cost of her ex’s legal fees of $14,237.50.