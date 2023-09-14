 
Thursday, September 14, 2023
Selena Gomez opts for effortless no-makeup look after MTV VMA after party

On Wednesday, Selena Gomez was captured leaving her New York City hotel, following her attendance at the 2023 MTV VMAs the previous night.

The 31-year-old singer, known for her hit "Single Soon," opted for a more natural look as she departed, eschewing her glamorous image. Notably, she displayed her unadorned complexion.

Observant onlookers also noticed that Selena appeared to be nursing a wrist injury, as she was seen wearing a dark wrist brace on her right hand.

Selena, renowned lately for her viral reaction to Chris Brown's VMAs nomination, chose a comfortable outfit for her departure. She wore a loose-fitting white shirt layered over a white tee, complemented by matching over-sized pants.

To complete her look, Selena adorned herself with several gold jewelry pieces and fashioned her dark hair into a stylish side braid.

In a heartwarming gesture, the star paused briefly outside the hotel to take a selfie with an eager fan.

The night before, Selena had graced a star-studded VMA after-party hosted by Diddy. For the occasion, she turned heads in a deep purple corset-style mini dress paired with elegant heels.

Earlier that evening, all eyes were on Selena as she arrived at the MTV Video Music Awards held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. 

