Thursday, September 14, 2023
Salma Hayek gushes over her 'enriching' bond with gal pal Angelina Jolie

Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie have cultivated a cherished friendship that has captivated their fans over the years. According to Hayek, this close bond has continuously deepened and enriched her life.

During an interview with ET's Nischelle Turner at the Toronto International Film Festival, where Hayek was promoting her production, El Sabor de la Navidad, the actress opened up about the aspects of her friendship with Jolie that she holds most dear.

When asked about what she values most in her friendship with Jolie, Hayek enthusiastically responded, "Everything." She went on to elaborate, stating, "She's been very very enriching in my life, in so many ways -- as mothers, you know. Most of all, as artists."

Hayek, who shared the screen with Jolie in the 2021 Marvel film The Eternals, described their friendship as one that continues to flourish. Their collaboration in The Eternals was not their only joint venture, as Hayek also starred in a film directed by Jolie, titled Without Blood, which has yet to be released. Reflecting on this experience, Hayek expressed her admiration, stating, "Jolie is the best director I’ve ever worked with... I absolutely loved working with her; enjoyed every second of it."

As time passes and they spend more quality moments together, Hayek and Jolie have grown progressively closer. Hayek attributes this deepening connection to the natural flow of their friendship, emphasizing that their bond continues to strengthen organically.

