Vin Diesel on late Paul Walker 50th birthday: 'I miss you'

Vin Diesel on late Paul Walker's 50th birthday: 'I miss you'

Vin Diesel and the late Paul Walker shared a strong, undying bond as the former wished his co-star on his would-have-been 50th birthday.

Taking on Instagram, the FAST X star mused, "A decade… ten long years… and yet it feels like yesterday when we were singing happy birthday to you for the big 40!"

He continued, "The world isn't the same brother… as a species, one might say we are struggling. But I think of you, and I smile and know everything is going to be alright."

Adding a photo and a lengthy caption displayed the pair's bromance.



"I was going through images to celebrate this sacred day. Memories flashing before me, one better than the next… but I couldn't get past this one," he continued. "Timeless photo… one that will live on for generations of humanity," he continued.

Concluding the post, he wrote, "I miss you… I love you, and I will continue to honor the beautiful soul you are, 'Happy Birthday.'"

In November 2013, Paul met death in a car accident and died at 40.