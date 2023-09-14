Prince Harry’s Beyonce concert attendance made him ‘star of the show’

Experts believe the number of pictures that began circulating with Prince Harry as the main attraction, were even more so than those of Beyonce herself.

Claims and revelations about this have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She shed light on everything in her piece for News.com.au.

In this piece the expert admitted, “Based on the available evidence on social media, the concert goers around the Sussexes’ private box spent much of the event with their iPhones not devotedly trained the stage but on the duke and duchess.”

“What is so fascinating here is not what these videos show but the sheer number of them.”

“And therein lies the moral of this story – in the US, for Harry and Meghan, it’s not just the trailing, buzzing paparazzi they have to worry about breaching their privacy or recording them but every single one.”