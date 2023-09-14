 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Thursday, September 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

In a first, Karachi's Erica Robin crowned Miss Universe Pakistan 2023

By
Web Desk

Thursday, September 14, 2023

Karachi's beauty queen Erica Robin has been crowned "Miss Universe Pakistan 2023", becoming the first-ever woman from the country to win the title.

Four other models from different parts of the country participated in the beauty pageant, including Hira Inam from Lahore, Jessical Wilson from Rawalpindi, Pakistani-American Malika Alvi from Pennsylvania and Sabrina Wasim.

“I am honoured and humbled to be the first ever Miss Universe Pakistan and I want to highlight the beauty of Pakistan," Robin said upon winning the Miss Universe Pakistan title.

She also said that Pakistan has a beautiful culture that the media is not talking about and the people of this country are very generous, kind and hospitable.

"On top of that, I would like to invite everyone to visit my country and try the most sumptuous Pakistani cuisines and explore our enchanting nature, our snow-capped mountains, our greeneries and our progressive landscapes," she said in her message.

Robin will be the official representative of Pakistan at the Miss Universe pageant, scheduled to be held in El Salvador later this year.

Pakistan will be sending five models to compete in the prestigious Miss Universe pageant. This landmark moment marks the first time Pakistan has ever been represented in the world's most esteemed beauty competition. 

More From Showbiz:

Comedy play 'Biwi Ho Toh Apni' spreads laughter at Arts Council

Comedy play 'Biwi Ho Toh Apni' spreads laughter at Arts Council
Through The Waves: American thespians bring visceral art of physical theatre to Pakistan

Through The Waves: American thespians bring visceral art of physical theatre to Pakistan
US group presents theatre workshop 'Transcending Technique' at Karachi Arts Council

US group presents theatre workshop 'Transcending Technique' at Karachi Arts Council
Kajol, Ajay Devgn celebrate son Yug’s 13th birthday

Kajol, Ajay Devgn celebrate son Yug’s 13th birthday
AR Rehman concert gets out of hand, attendees demand refund

AR Rehman concert gets out of hand, attendees demand refund
Madhuri Dixit flaunts her killer dance moves at Beyonce’s live performance

Madhuri Dixit flaunts her killer dance moves at Beyonce’s live performance
'Jawan' amasses record-breaking collection on 3rd day, beats 'Adipurush'

'Jawan' amasses record-breaking collection on 3rd day, beats 'Adipurush'
Plays at Karachi Theatre Festival draw rounds of applause on second day

Plays at Karachi Theatre Festival draw rounds of applause on second day
Akshay Kumar celebrates 56th birthday with hilarious teaser of ‘Welcome 3’

Akshay Kumar celebrates 56th birthday with hilarious teaser of ‘Welcome 3’
Deepika Padukone owns SRK-starrer 'Jawan,' fans go crazy over star's cameo

Deepika Padukone owns SRK-starrer 'Jawan,' fans go crazy over star's cameo
PASC unveils star-studded body for Pakistan's Oscar entry selection

PASC unveils star-studded body for Pakistan's Oscar entry selection
Kapotaqkhy Chanchala: From Miss Pakistan Universal to Miss Earth 2023

Kapotaqkhy Chanchala: From Miss Pakistan Universal to Miss Earth 2023