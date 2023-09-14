In a first, Karachi's Erica Robin crowned Miss Universe Pakistan 2023

Karachi's beauty queen Erica Robin has been crowned "Miss Universe Pakistan 2023", becoming the first-ever woman from the country to win the title.



Four other models from different parts of the country participated in the beauty pageant, including Hira Inam from Lahore, Jessical Wilson from Rawalpindi, Pakistani-American Malika Alvi from Pennsylvania and Sabrina Wasim.

“I am honoured and humbled to be the first ever Miss Universe Pakistan and I want to highlight the beauty of Pakistan," Robin said upon winning the Miss Universe Pakistan title.

She also said that Pakistan has a beautiful culture that the media is not talking about and the people of this country are very generous, kind and hospitable.



"On top of that, I would like to invite everyone to visit my country and try the most sumptuous Pakistani cuisines and explore our enchanting nature, our snow-capped mountains, our greeneries and our progressive landscapes," she said in her message.

Robin will be the official representative of Pakistan at the Miss Universe pageant, scheduled to be held in El Salvador later this year.

Pakistan will be sending five models to compete in the prestigious Miss Universe pageant. This landmark moment marks the first time Pakistan has ever been represented in the world's most esteemed beauty competition.