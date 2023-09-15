 
Friday, September 15, 2023
Taylor Swift's MTV VMA triumph tainted by lost and broken diamond ring

Taylor Swift's MTV VMA triumph tainted by lost and broken diamond ring

Taylor Swift appeared visibly displeased after losing the diamond of her vintage £9,700 ring at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) and was seen hunting around for the lost gem.

The hitmaker had a memorable night as she came out to be the most decorated celebrity after the awards, winning nine awards out of 11 nominations. 

The songstress thanked her fans, saying, "This is unbelievable. The fact this is a fan-voted award means so much to me."

However, not everything at night was a joyous memory, as things took a turn when Taylor lost the diamond in her $12,000 Van Cleef ring. 

According to The Mirror, she was pictured visibly disturbed while searching for the diamond on the floor that had fallen off her expensive statement ring.

Fortunately, the singer found the missing piece, but to her dismay, it appeared to be broken.

Taylor kept an awkward look on her face as she held it up to a member of her team.

