Friday, September 15, 2023
Victoria Beckham slays simple black tuxedo at Vogue World Show

Victoria Beckham skipped the red carpet and made a rather subtle arrival at the Vogue World Show.

The 49-year-old fashion designer kept her look for the evening lowkey and donned a black tuxedo jacket with silk lapel from her new collection.

David Beckham's wife styled the look with a pair of black trousers, and wore her hair in a sleek ponytail.

Taking to Instagram stories, she shared the details of her makeup look from her beauty line, Victoria Beckham Beauty as she gave a product breakdown while driving to the event.

“I am just on my way to Vogue World, been in the studio all day in show prep so I rushed to get ready,” she told her followers.

The event served as a fundraiser for Britain’s performing arts industry, with Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour overseeing the night.

At the event, guests were entertained by opera, ballet, and theater before the fashion show kicked off.

Other than Victoria, the event also saw celebrities like Emilia Clarke, Sienna Miller, Rita Ora, Jodie Turner Smith and Winnie Harlow.

