Blac Chyna radiates in leopard suit, hand in hand with Tokyo Toni in NYC

Blac Chyna has been on a remarkable journey of self-improvement in recent months. The reality star has been diligently working on her mental, physical, and spiritual well-being. She has embraced sobriety, adopted a clean and healthy diet, reversed cosmetic procedures, and incorporated fitness into her daily routine.

On Thursday, the reality star proudly unveiled the results of her dedication during a visit to the studio where The Tamron Hall Show is filmed in New York City.

She confidently displayed her new, more streamlined appearance while dressed in a stylish animal print outfit. Accompanying her on this important outing was her mother, Tokyo Toni, and they walked hand in hand from the busy streets of Manhattan into the ABC Owned Television Stations studio.

The Real Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée White and is 35 years old, made her appearance on the talk show as part of her promotional efforts for her role in the second season of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

Throughout their journey, mother and daughter maintained their strong connection, holding hands as they navigated through the bustling Manhattan streets and into the studio building. They continued to hold hands as they passed by studio workers, all the way until they reached the green room.

Both Chyna and her mother were impeccably dressed for the occasion. Chyna wore a chic animal-print suit, featuring well-fitted pants and a matching double-breasted blazer. She completed her look with perfectly coordinated animal-print heels and sported long, fiery red hair that cascaded down her back with a center part. Square-mirrored sunglasses adorned her face, and she carried a small gold briefcase in her right hand.

Her mother, Shalana Hunter, aged 51, exhibited her own fashion sense with a vibrant jacket-dress that featured a built-in belt cinched at the waist. The eye-catching ensemble displayed a variety of colors, including red, orange, green, blue, purple, turquoise, and yellow. It boasted a plunging neckline and extended to her knees. She complemented her look with green open-toe heels and styled her dark hair in long, voluminous waves that reached past her shoulders, parted neatly in the middle.

Chyna is currently facing physical and psychological challenges in the second season of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. This American reality series, which has elements of quasi-military training, premiered on Fox in January of this year.