Doja Cat unveils Scarlet mannequin in NYC subway and drops new single 'Balut'

Doja Cat made headlines when she took to Instagram last Thursday to share captivating images featuring a Scarlet mannequin displayed at a subway station in the bustling heart of New York City.

The multi-talented 27-year-old artist, known for her prowess in both rapping and singing, treated her extensive following of approximately 24.6 million followers to a series of striking photographs.

These images showcased a strikingly nude mannequin drenched in a vibrant shade of red. The mannequin was being carefully transported and strategically positioned near a turnstile and ticket machine, adding a surreal and artistic element to the urban landscape.

Accompanying these enigmatic visuals, Doja Cat included a construction emoji as her caption, leaving her fans to interpret the intriguing symbolism behind the scarlet mannequin.

This striking use of the crimson-hued mannequin is not new to Doja Cat's repertoire. It was initially introduced in the music video for her hit single "Attention," which premiered in June. This captivating visual element continued its presence in her subsequent music video for "Paint The Town Red," released in August.



Continuing her musical journey, Doja Cat unveiled her latest single, "Balut," on the very same Thursday. This release is part of her highly anticipated fourth studio album titled "Scarlet," set to captivate her fans in the near future.

Notably, at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards held earlier this week, Doja Cat delivered a remarkable performance that showcased a medley of her songs, including "Attention," "Paint The Town Red," and "Demons." She graced the stage in a stylish grey suit and eyeglasses, accompanied by a troupe of dancers whose attire, much like in her music videos, was drenched in a blood-like hue.

The Instagram images shared by Doja Cat depicted the Scarlet mannequin in two distinct poses, providing viewers with a glimpse of its appearance both before and after it was colorized.

In the "Attention" music video, Doja Cat sang the provocative lyrics, "Look at me, look at me, I'm naked," followed by a pause, which was followed by a powerful image of her appearing as the bloody-nude figure amidst the streets of Los Angeles.

It's worth noting that "Paint The Town Red" achieved significant success upon its release, breaking multiple streaming records and marking a historic milestone for Doja Cat as her first song to conquer the charts in both the United States and the United Kingdom.

Furthermore, the music video for her song "Demons" premiered earlier this month and featured the renowned actress Christina Ricci, aged 43.

As the anticipation for her fourth studio album, "Scarlet," continues to build, fans can mark their calendars for its release on September 22, which will be available through Kemosabe and RCA Records, promising yet another chapter in the captivating artistic journey of Doja Cat.