Dua Lipa asks millions of fans to support Libya and Morocco

Dua Lipa on Friday asked her fans to support the victims of devastating floods caused by Storm Daniel in Libya and a massive earthquake in Morocco.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the "Levitating" singer shared the "ways to support Morocco and Libya."

The British singer is followed by more than 88 million people on Instagram.

Thousands of people were killed and at least 10,000 were missing in Libya in floods caused by a huge Mediterranean storm that burst dams, swept away buildings and wiped out as much as a quarter of the eastern coastal city of Derna.

A senior medic said more than 2,000 people were dead, while eastern Libya officials cited by local television were estimating a toll above 5,000.

Storm Daniel barrelled across the Mediterranean into a country divided and crumbling after more than a decade of conflict.

In Morroco, a 6.8 magnitude earthquake that struck the High Atlas Mountains late on Sept. 8 killed 2,946 people and injured 5,674, according to the latest official figures, making it Morocco's deadliest since 1960 and most powerful since at least 1900.

