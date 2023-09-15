Kate Middleton skips school activity due to injury

Kate Middleton received a minor injury while trampolining with her children.

The Princess of Wales revealed this after she was seen with two fingers on her right hand taped together on Tuesday, on a visit to HMP High Down in Surrey.

According to express.co.uk, the wife of Prince of Willima has not fully recovered as she skipped a group activity while visiting a primary school in Hereford with her husband on Thursday.

The publication reported that the Princess revealed she is still having trouble with her fingers.

Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Madley Primary School to learn about their prioritising of outdoor learning in order to enhance the mental and physical wellbeing of their pupils.

Daily Express reported that "Kate was sadly not able to take part in all the outdoor lessons due to her injury, as she could not wear the safety gloves required for some log sawing."

