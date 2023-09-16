 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle never wanted to live with Royal family after marrying Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 16, 2023

File Footage 

Meghan Markle had no intention to stay in UK or live with the Royal family before she tied the knot with Prince Harry, claimed expert.

Speaking of the former senior royal, expert Tom Bower said Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, never intended to embrace life as a royal.

In a conversation with Express.co.uk, Royal author Tom Bower said the former actor always wanted to go back to California.

"She [Meghan] never intended to stay in England,” he said. "She always intended to go back to California, and it served her very well."

Speaking of Meghan and Harry’s individual brands and their fight with King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Bower said the couple's success in US is "transitory.”

"I think they've [Harry and Meghan] got their own brand: Brand Harry or brand Markle,” he said.

"The question is how long they can sustain it."

“Netflix, Spotify, and his book created a lot of money, created a lot of publicity, created them as gave them a particular niche,” Bower added.

"But, you know, the thing is, all these, um, all this success is very transitory and especially in America. I mean, it lasts a day, two days, but there's no substance there."

More From Entertainment:

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams wows at London Fashion Week

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams wows at London Fashion Week
Kevin Costner's ex Christine willing to accept proposed divorce settlement

Kevin Costner's ex Christine willing to accept proposed divorce settlement
Hugu Jackman and Deborra Lee-Furness break up after 27 years

Hugu Jackman and Deborra Lee-Furness break up after 27 years

Sophie Turner spotted snogging co-star Frank Dillane as she films new TV series ‘Joan’

Sophie Turner spotted snogging co-star Frank Dillane as she films new TV series ‘Joan’

Prince Harry’s made a ‘colossal mistake’ with Hollywood

Prince Harry’s made a ‘colossal mistake’ with Hollywood
Ed Sheeran enjoys dinner with Courteney Cox and her husband at Nobu

Ed Sheeran enjoys dinner with Courteney Cox and her husband at Nobu

Jason Kelce spills the tea on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dating reports: ‘Travis is having fun’ video

Jason Kelce spills the tea on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dating reports: ‘Travis is having fun’
Drake drops new track with SZA

Drake drops new track with SZA
Kate Moss' ex-beau Nikolai and pal Charlotte Tilbury appear to clash at Vogue World afterparty

Kate Moss' ex-beau Nikolai and pal Charlotte Tilbury appear to clash at Vogue World afterparty

Prince William draws ridicule ahead of US visit and NYC engagements video

Prince William draws ridicule ahead of US visit and NYC engagements

Miriam Margolyes recalls ‘horrid’ experiences from ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ set video

Miriam Margolyes recalls ‘horrid’ experiences from ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ set
Prince William and Kate share details of Hereford visit

Prince William and Kate share details of Hereford visit