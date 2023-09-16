Meghan Markle never wanted to live with Royal family after marrying Prince Harry

File Footage

Meghan Markle had no intention to stay in UK or live with the Royal family before she tied the knot with Prince Harry, claimed expert.



Speaking of the former senior royal, expert Tom Bower said Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, never intended to embrace life as a royal.

In a conversation with Express.co.uk, Royal author Tom Bower said the former actor always wanted to go back to California.

"She [Meghan] never intended to stay in England,” he said. "She always intended to go back to California, and it served her very well."

Speaking of Meghan and Harry’s individual brands and their fight with King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Bower said the couple's success in US is "transitory.”

"I think they've [Harry and Meghan] got their own brand: Brand Harry or brand Markle,” he said.

"The question is how long they can sustain it."

“Netflix, Spotify, and his book created a lot of money, created a lot of publicity, created them as gave them a particular niche,” Bower added.

"But, you know, the thing is, all these, um, all this success is very transitory and especially in America. I mean, it lasts a day, two days, but there's no substance there."