Friday, September 15, 2023
Halle Bailey fuels pregnancy by shying away from hugs and photos at VMAs

Halle Bailey sparked rumors of pregnancy when she was seen on DDGs streaming channel last month
Rumors and speculations about the pregnancy of Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey have been circulating among fans, and these speculations intensified backstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

“Halle stayed away from the pink carpet so she would not be photographed, and when she was inside, she was very mindful in the way she gave hugs, and who she gave them to,” an insider told Page Six.

Bailey and her boyfriend, DDG, who is a YouTuber and rapper, have been in a relationship for a year and a half. They first crossed paths in 2022 in Las Vegas while attending Usher's music residency show.

During the MTV VMAs, some viewers found it unconventional that Bailey opted for a long, flowing dress when she took on the role of a presenter at the event.

A source told us of Bailey’s look, “The orange dress flow was an indicator she was trying to hide.”

The source added that at the show, “She would keep her distance when someone got too close, and she gave out more handshakes than her [usual] enduring embraces.”

The star of The Little Mermaid made an appearance alongside her sister, Chole, to introduce a performance by Måneskin.

Speculation about Bailey's pregnancy started circulating when, last month, she was seen on DDG's streaming channel, briskly walking in the background, sporting what seemed to be a noticeable baby bump.

