Tom Brady not exclusively dating Irina Shayk, keeping his options open

Tom Brady, the former NFL player, was being linked with Russian supermodel Irina Shayk, but it has now been reported that the freshly divorced footballer is not committed to the model and is playing the field.



Media reports surfaced claiming that the star has also been spotted on outings and dinner dates with several other potential paramours in Miami, Fla., and New York City.

According to Page Six, several insiders revealed to the publication that the footballer, who split from ex-wife Gisele Bundchen in October, was not interested in getting seriously committed to anyone.

They continued, "The football star's current priorities are his business interests and his kids."

Tom was first linked with model Irina after they were spotted getting cosy in a car following a sleepover at his Los Angeles home in July.

However, Irina then appeared in Italy on vacation with her on-again-off-again boyfriend Bradley Copper, and also did a topless photoshoot there.

This week again, she was spotted getting into Brady's Tribeca pad.

Previously, Page Six reported that the model wants to marry and settle down with Cooper, as she shares a six-year-old daughter, Lea de Seine, with him.