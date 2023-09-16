 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Tom Brady not exclusively dating Irina Shayk, keeping his options open

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 16, 2023

Tom Brady not exclusively dating Irina Shayk, keeping his options open

Tom Brady, the former NFL player, was being linked with Russian supermodel Irina Shayk, but it has now been reported that the freshly divorced footballer is not committed to the model and is playing the field.

Media reports surfaced claiming that the star has also been spotted on outings and dinner dates with several other potential paramours in Miami, Fla., and New York City.

According to Page Six, several insiders revealed to the publication that the footballer, who split from ex-wife Gisele Bundchen in October, was not interested in getting seriously committed to anyone.

They continued, "The football star's current priorities are his business interests and his kids."

Tom was first linked with model Irina after they were spotted getting cosy in a car following a sleepover at his Los Angeles home in July.

However, Irina then appeared in Italy on vacation with her on-again-off-again boyfriend Bradley Copper, and also did a topless photoshoot there.

This week again, she was spotted getting into Brady's Tribeca pad.

Previously, Page Six reported that the model wants to marry and settle down with Cooper, as she shares a six-year-old daughter, Lea de Seine, with him. 

More From Entertainment:

Katie Price calls police over fans' threats to break into her Mucky Mansion video

Katie Price calls police over fans' threats to break into her Mucky Mansion
Ashton Kutcher resigns from anti-child sex abuse organisation amid Masterson controversy

Ashton Kutcher resigns from anti-child sex abuse organisation amid Masterson controversy

'Game of Thrones' star Maisie Williams wows at London Fashion Week

'Game of Thrones' star Maisie Williams wows at London Fashion Week
Meghan Markle never wanted to live with Royal family after marrying Prince Harry video

Meghan Markle never wanted to live with Royal family after marrying Prince Harry

Kevin Costner's ex Christine willing to accept proposed divorce settlement

Kevin Costner's ex Christine willing to accept proposed divorce settlement
Hugh Jackman and Deborra Lee-Furness break up after 27 years

Hugh Jackman and Deborra Lee-Furness break up after 27 years

Sophie Turner spotted snogging co-star Frank Dillane as she films new TV series ‘Joan’

Sophie Turner spotted snogging co-star Frank Dillane as she films new TV series ‘Joan’

Prince Harry’s made a ‘colossal mistake’ with Hollywood

Prince Harry’s made a ‘colossal mistake’ with Hollywood
Ed Sheeran enjoys dinner with Courteney Cox and her husband at Nobu

Ed Sheeran enjoys dinner with Courteney Cox and her husband at Nobu

Jason Kelce spills the tea on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dating reports: ‘Travis is having fun’ video

Jason Kelce spills the tea on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dating reports: ‘Travis is having fun’
Drake drops new track with SZA

Drake drops new track with SZA
Kate Moss' ex-beau Nikolai and pal Charlotte Tilbury appear to clash at Vogue World afterparty

Kate Moss' ex-beau Nikolai and pal Charlotte Tilbury appear to clash at Vogue World afterparty