Saturday, September 16, 2023
Saturday, September 16, 2023

Rolling Stones to release new album 'Hackney Diamonds' after nearly 20-year gap

The Rolling Stones, the rock band, have recently sent their fans into a frenzy by announcing their plans to release a new album, their first in almost 20 years. 

The album, titled Hackney Diamonds, will feature their first original tracks since 2005 and will contain 12 different tracks.

According to The Mirror, the rock band's every move will be recorded by a documentary team, which will try to explore the album's production and will feature 80-year-old pop star Sir Mick Jagger along with other band members. including Keith Richards, 79, and Ronnie Wood, 76.

The production team behind Hulu's show in the US and Disney Plus in the UK, The Kardashians, will be recording a documentary with the music legends of the Rolling Stones.

The Rolling Stones are a rock band with several hits to their name. Paint It Black, Jumpin' Jack Flash, and Satisfaction are some of their best-known hits, helping the band become a household name.

The music career of the Rolling Stones spans over six decades, and they have amassed eight number-one singles and 12 number-one albums during their remarkable career.

The highly anticipated new album Hackney Diamonds will be released on October 20, 2023, and fans can pre-order the album from the band's website for £11.99.

