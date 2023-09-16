 
Saturday, September 16, 2023
David Beckham adds 61st tattoo to collection, dedicated to wife Victoria

David Beckham, who already had 60 tattoos on his body, has now got a 61st dedicated to his wife Victoria, adding to his ever-growing collection.

The 48-year-old former footballer got another tattoo on the middle finger of his left hand as a tribute to his 59-year-old fashion designer wife, Victoria. Davin got the tattoo "Posh," dedicated to his wife's Spice Girls nickname.

According to the Daily Mail, he got another inking on his body at the same time his 18-year-old son, Cruz, got a new design for Shamrock Social Club.

In an interview with The Sun, David spoke about getting Posh emblazoned on his left arm and said, "I've just had 'Posh' done. Any of the tattoos I've got are of the family."

This is not the first time David has gotten ink dedicated to his wife, as previously he also got 99 inked on his little finger, marking the year he tied the knot with his wife Victoria and the year his eldest son Brooklyn was born.

Several other tattoos on his body are speculated to be in honour of his wife, such as "A large rose" and "I Love You" on his neck, as well as the Latin phrase "Ut Amem Et Foveam" just below Victoria's name on his left arm.

Since going under the needle for the first time in 2017, self-professed tattoo addict Brooklyn has amassed more than 70 tributes to his heiress wife. 

