Oscar-winner Jared Leto opens up about past drug addiction: 'It took me for a ride'

Oscar-winning Jared Leto opens up about past drug addiction: 'It took me for a ride'

Jared Leto, the Oscar-winning actor, recently got candid about his dark past as he confessed to being a drug addict.

In a recent interview, the actor and musician talked about his drug addiction and said, "I took it for a ride, and then it took me for the ride."

According to Fox News, during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the actor stated that he knew the scents of drugs when he was a little kid, adding, "Maybe in fourth grade, I was able to tell other kids that someone was smoking pot."

He said that he always wanted to have some adventure, test the drugs, and take some risks to have a lifetime experience.

Leto said, "After one point, I realized that my experimentation had turned into an addiction." He lamented that taking drugs is a ride until they take you for a ride.

The actor said that though it was never easy for him to quit drugs, he decided, and there was an epiphany, later mentioning it as a spiritual experience that led to ultimately quitting the drug addiction.