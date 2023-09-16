 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, September 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Drew Barrymore apologizes amid controversy surrounding her talk show return

By
Web Desk

Saturday, September 16, 2023

Drew Barrymore apologizes amid controversy surrounding her talk show return

Drew Barrymore faced severe backlash after her controversial announcement to bring back her self-titled talk show amid the ongoing joint strike by SAG-AFTRA (the union representing Hollywood actors) and WGA (the union representing Hollywood writers).

She has now reacted to the backlash received, as the Charlie's Angels actress took to Instagram and posted a lengthy video apologizing for her decision and insisting that she respects and accepts the reaction.

According to the Metro, Barrymore said, "I believe there is nothing I can do or say at this moment to make it okay. I wanted to decide so that it wasn’t a PR-protected situation, and I would just take full responsibility for my actions."

She continued, "I just want everyone to know my intentions have never been to upset or hurt anyone."

Barrymore apologized, saying, "I deeply apologize to writers, I deeply apologize to unions, I deeply apologize."

Her apology comes after she announced the return of The Drew Barrymore Show, which first premiered in 2020, and vowed to stand by her decision.

Facing severe backlash, the actress has apologized, but her show is all set to return on screen with original episodes on Monday. 

More From Entertainment:

Matt Damon, Luciana Bozan turn heads with stylish appearance at NYFW

Matt Damon, Luciana Bozan turn heads with stylish appearance at NYFW
Oscar-winner Jared Leto opens up about past drug addiction: 'It took me for a ride'

Oscar-winner Jared Leto opens up about past drug addiction: 'It took me for a ride'
David Beckham adds 61st tattoo to collection, dedicated to wife Victoria video

David Beckham adds 61st tattoo to collection, dedicated to wife Victoria
Rolling Stones to release new album 'Hackney Diamonds' after nearly 20-year gap

Rolling Stones to release new album 'Hackney Diamonds' after nearly 20-year gap
Tom Brady not exclusively dating Irina Shayk, keeping his options open video

Tom Brady not exclusively dating Irina Shayk, keeping his options open
Katie Price calls police over fans' threats to break into her Mucky Mansion video

Katie Price calls police over fans' threats to break into her Mucky Mansion
Ashton Kutcher resigns from anti-child sex abuse organisation amid Masterson controversy

Ashton Kutcher resigns from anti-child sex abuse organisation amid Masterson controversy

'Game of Thrones' star Maisie Williams wows at London Fashion Week

'Game of Thrones' star Maisie Williams wows at London Fashion Week
Meghan Markle never wanted to live with Royal family after marrying Prince Harry video

Meghan Markle never wanted to live with Royal family after marrying Prince Harry

Kevin Costner's ex Christine willing to accept proposed divorce settlement

Kevin Costner's ex Christine willing to accept proposed divorce settlement
Hugh Jackman and Deborra Lee-Furness break up after 27 years

Hugh Jackman and Deborra Lee-Furness break up after 27 years

Sophie Turner spotted snogging co-star Frank Dillane as she films new TV series ‘Joan’

Sophie Turner spotted snogging co-star Frank Dillane as she films new TV series ‘Joan’