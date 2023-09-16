Drew Barrymore apologizes amid controversy surrounding her talk show return

Drew Barrymore faced severe backlash after her controversial announcement to bring back her self-titled talk show amid the ongoing joint strike by SAG-AFTRA (the union representing Hollywood actors) and WGA (the union representing Hollywood writers).

She has now reacted to the backlash received, as the Charlie's Angels actress took to Instagram and posted a lengthy video apologizing for her decision and insisting that she respects and accepts the reaction.

According to the Metro, Barrymore said, "I believe there is nothing I can do or say at this moment to make it okay. I wanted to decide so that it wasn’t a PR-protected situation, and I would just take full responsibility for my actions."

She continued, "I just want everyone to know my intentions have never been to upset or hurt anyone."

Barrymore apologized, saying, "I deeply apologize to writers, I deeply apologize to unions, I deeply apologize."

Her apology comes after she announced the return of The Drew Barrymore Show, which first premiered in 2020, and vowed to stand by her decision.

Facing severe backlash, the actress has apologized, but her show is all set to return on screen with original episodes on Monday.