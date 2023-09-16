Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's unexpected WWE comeback welcomed by John Cena

It appears that former WWE rivals Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and John Cena have formed a genuine friendship in real life!

In a video posted on the WWE's official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, the two wrestling legends surprised fans by reuniting during WWE SmackDown! on a Friday night at the Ball Arena in Denver.

The backstage video begins with Pat McAfee, an ESPN sports analyst, wrapping up a conversation with the 51-year-old Johnson.

After their friendly exchange, McAfee draws Johnson's attention to someone standing just out of the camera frame behind him. He humorously remarks, "Hey, there's a guy, he can't see you," alluding to Cena's famous wrestling catchphrase, "You can't see me."

The camera then reveals Cena standing silently behind Johnson, hands behind his back, and facing forward. The crowd erupts with excitement as an unsmiling Johnson acknowledges his former adversary.

With straight faces and no hint of emotion, the two men square off, but their stoic composure doesn't last long as both break into grins.

"I see you trying to smile!" Johnson playfully teases Cena, who nods in agreement. The star of "Peacemaker" extends his hand to Johnson for a handshake, saying, "Welcome home." They embrace, and the audience responds with loud cheers.

Fans reacted positively online, expressing their joy at seeing the longtime rivals mellow out.

"This was cool to see, Strikes did us fans wonders low-key," commented one wrestling fan, likely referring to the Hollywood SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes that began over the summer.

Over the years, the two fighters maintained a professional rivalry that delighted WWE fans, with the A&E series "WWE Rivals" in its second season delving into the storied competition between these wrestling icons.