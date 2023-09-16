 
Saturday, September 16, 2023
Meghan Markle rubs shoulders with top military generals

Meghan Markle is rubbing shoulders with top military generals, NATO defence personnel, civil servants and foreign leaders during the Invictus Games in Germany.

The Duchess of Sussex joined her husband Prince Harry who left the US days before his wife to attend the WellChild Awards.

Prince Harry has been praised by Germany's defence monster and UK's armed forces for his efforts to support the wounded veterans.

According to a royal observer, Meghan has also managed to be recognised as the First Lady of the Invictus Game.

The observer believe that the Duchess of Sussex  emerged as a powerful woman at a time when Prince William and Kate Middleton received backlash for being self indulgent and duty shy.

Harry made headlines for his efforts just days after his brother was slammed for failing to support Lionesses in Australia.



