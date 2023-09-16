Linda Evangelista and Cindy Crawford slay in all-black ensembles at London Fashion Week

Linda Evangelista and Cindy Crawford turned heads at the Steven Meisel event during London Fashion Week

Linda Evangelista and Cindy Crawford flaunted their timeless style in all-black ensembles at the Steven Meisel event during London Fashion Week on Friday.

Linda, aged 58, looked sensational in a black jumpsuit with a silver chained belt accentuating her waist. She wore her short hair sleeked back and showcased her age-defying beauty with understated makeup. Completing her look, she added an over-sized black blazer jacket and pointed black heels.

Both models attended the event, which celebrated the launch of the Steven Meisel New York X Zara Collection at Dover Street Market in London.

Meanwhile, Cindy, aged 57, looked stunning in a black jumpsuit with a V-shaped neckline. She elevated her attire with an over-sized black leather-look jacket draped over her shoulders.

Her lustrous brunette locks framed her face, and she carried her essentials in a small black handbag. Later in the evening, Cindy was seen heading out of her hotel and into the city for the night.

Joining them was Kate Moss's daughter, Lila Moss, who showcased her long legs in leather-look shorts. The 20-year-old also sported an over-sized blazer, creating a chic ensemble with a sheer black top.

The week kicked off with the opulent Vogue World Show, an event with tickets priced at £2,521 per person. A-list celebrities, including Victoria Beckham and Kate Moss, discreetly made their entrances, while megastar Leonardo DiCaprio attempted to stay out of the spotlight.

Described as a "multi-act celebration of the British performing arts," this glittering one-off extravaganza featured appearances by a pregnant Sienna Miller, Rita Ora, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Jodie Turner Smith, and Winnie Harlow, who dazzled on the red carpet.