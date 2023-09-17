Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner share affectionate moment in LA

Ben Affleck and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, were spotted having an affectionate moment as the couple shared a hug inside Affleck's vehicle in Los Angeles on Friday.

The picture of the former couple showed Garner leaning forward from the back seat of the car and Ben leaning backwards from the front seat to share a hug before Garner exited the car.

According to Page Six, the former couple who co-parent their three kids—two daughters, Violet and Seraphina, and a son, Samuel—appeared to be in a good mood and were all smiles as they picked up one of their daughters.

Garner kept her look casual as she donned a white half-sleeved T-shirt, pairing it with blue jeans and white trainers, and she clutched onto a multi-colored cardigan.

Jennifer and Ben tied the knot in 2005 and announced their split just after a day of celebrating their 10th anniversary. Since then, the couple has maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship.

After their split, Jennifer moved on with businessman John Miller, and Ben married Jennifer Lopez.