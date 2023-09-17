 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, September 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Chrissy Teigen ditches white for shimmery dress for vow-renewals with John Legend

By
Web Desk

Sunday, September 17, 2023

Chrissy Teigen ditches white gown, wears corset dress for vow-renewals with John Legend
Chrissy Teigen ditches white gown, wears corset dress for vow-renewals with John Legend

Chrissy Teigen shared a few adorable moments from her wedding anniversary with John Legend.

The two celebrated 10 years of marriage via a beautiful vow renewal ceremony in Lake Como, Italy. 

Chrissy took to social media to post her outfit for the day as she ditched a classic white gown for a shimmery blue and silver corset dress. “We came to this place for magic!” she wrote.

In the carousel post, the model also included a screenshot from her chat with Brooklyn Decker in which the 37-year-old model wrote that she and John don’t necessarily want a vow renewal.

Chrissy posted a few behind the scenes from her trip to Italy as she posted a serene view of the mountains, lake and a decorated backyard, on her Instagram stories.

On Saturday, she also posted a picture of her and John smiling with their friends with the hashtag #johnxchrissy. Moreover, she also shared a sneak peek from inside the ceremony which included a game guests played, with John and Chrissy’s faces as targets.

John and Chrissy got married in September, 2013, and share four children together - Luna, Miles, Esti, and Wren.

More From Entertainment:

Sofia Vergara ex Joe Manganiello ‘dating’ actor Caitlin O’Connor: Insider

Sofia Vergara ex Joe Manganiello ‘dating’ actor Caitlin O’Connor: Insider
Hugh Jackman reveals relationship 'pact' that saved his marriage with Deborra-Lee

Hugh Jackman reveals relationship 'pact' that saved his marriage with Deborra-Lee
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny enjoy cozy NYC date night: 'Blossoming relationship'

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny enjoy cozy NYC date night: 'Blossoming relationship'
Hugh Jackman seen without ring in NYC amid separation from Deborra-Lee

Hugh Jackman seen without ring in NYC amid separation from Deborra-Lee

Selena Gomez shares heartwarming selfies with Taylor Swift, sealed with a cheek kiss

Selena Gomez shares heartwarming selfies with Taylor Swift, sealed with a cheek kiss
Priyanka Chopra pays heartfelt birthday tribute to 'Greatest Joy' of her life

Priyanka Chopra pays heartfelt birthday tribute to 'Greatest Joy' of her life
Kevin Costner's ex-wife Christine Baumgartner moves to rental home

Kevin Costner's ex-wife Christine Baumgartner moves to rental home

Snoop Dogg opens up about his fear of THIS adorable animal video

Snoop Dogg opens up about his fear of THIS adorable animal

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner share affectionate moment in LA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner share affectionate moment in LA
Bob Odenkirk gets honest about early 'SNL' stint

Bob Odenkirk gets honest about early 'SNL' stint

Drake's latest antics irk Halle Berry: Read deets

Drake's latest antics irk Halle Berry: Read deets

Elon Musk voices support for Russell Brand amidst controversial allegations

Elon Musk voices support for Russell Brand amidst controversial allegations