Chrissy Teigen ditches white for shimmery dress for vow-renewals with John Legend

Chrissy Teigen ditches white gown, wears corset dress for vow-renewals with John Legend

Chrissy Teigen shared a few adorable moments from her wedding anniversary with John Legend.

The two celebrated 10 years of marriage via a beautiful vow renewal ceremony in Lake Como, Italy.

Chrissy took to social media to post her outfit for the day as she ditched a classic white gown for a shimmery blue and silver corset dress. “We came to this place for magic!” she wrote.

In the carousel post, the model also included a screenshot from her chat with Brooklyn Decker in which the 37-year-old model wrote that she and John don’t necessarily want a vow renewal.

Chrissy posted a few behind the scenes from her trip to Italy as she posted a serene view of the mountains, lake and a decorated backyard, on her Instagram stories.



On Saturday, she also posted a picture of her and John smiling with their friends with the hashtag #johnxchrissy. Moreover, she also shared a sneak peek from inside the ceremony which included a game guests played, with John and Chrissy’s faces as targets.

John and Chrissy got married in September, 2013, and share four children together - Luna, Miles, Esti, and Wren.