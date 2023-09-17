Sofia Vergara ex Joe Manganiello ‘dating’ actor Caitlin O’Connor: Insider

Sofia Vergara ex-husband Joe Manganiello has moved on from the actor with Caitlin O’Connor few weeks after announcing split from The Modern Family star.



The Magic Mike actor is “casually dating” the Glass Jaw star, with whom he was spotted leaving a gym a few days ago, according to report published by TMZ.

As per the report, the duo is in the very initial phase where they are just getting to know each other and aren’t official.

Manganiello and O’Connor first came across each other last month during a screening event for Season 2 of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, the report claimed.

TMZ also claimed that Manganiello and O’Connor bonded over being from “the greater Pittsburgh area and got into a jacuzzi together at the bash.”

While Manganiello is busy with his new romance, his ex-wife is “living her best life,” an insider spilt to National Enquirer.

"Sofía's living her best life. She's spending time with her friends after being stifled in a relationship with a largely unsupportive partner," the source added.

"Sofía was always there to take care of Joe, while his career was never what it was when they met. I think he's been threatened by her success and joie de vivre."