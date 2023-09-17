Russell Brand gets standing ovation at Wembley show despite sexual assault allegations

Russell Brand recently performed a show at Wembley, and received a standing ovation amid rape and sexual assault allegations.

Russell performed his Bipolarisation gig at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, and got a huge applause, which comes after an investigative piece that accused him of raping and sexually abusing four women between 2006 and 2013.

The claims have been made by Sunday Times, the Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches, who say “they have medical records from victims to support their story.”

The comedian has completely refuted the allegations, as he claims “mainstream media is running a coordinated campaign” to silence him.

At Wembley, Russell extended his gratitude to the attendees for showing up tonight, despite the recent news, “I love you. Thank you. There’s some things I cannot talk about and hopefully, you appreciate that I’m gonna give you everything I’ve got.”

Yahoo Entertainment reported that a woman in the audience was also spotted holding a sign for Russell, saying, ““We stand by you Russell. Stay strong. Stay Free. We love you.”