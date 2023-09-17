 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, September 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Russell Brand gets standing ovation at Wembley show despite sexual assault allegations

By
Web Desk

Sunday, September 17, 2023

Russell Brand gets standing ovation at Wembley show despite sexual assault allegations
Russell Brand gets standing ovation at Wembley show despite sexual assault allegations

Russell Brand recently performed a show at Wembley, and received a standing ovation amid rape and sexual assault allegations.

Russell performed his Bipolarisation gig at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, and got a huge applause, which comes after an investigative piece that accused him of raping and sexually abusing four women between 2006 and 2013.

The claims have been made by Sunday Times, the Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches, who say “they have medical records from victims to support their story.”

The comedian has completely refuted the allegations, as he claims “mainstream media is running a coordinated campaign” to silence him.

At Wembley, Russell extended his gratitude to the attendees for showing up tonight, despite the recent news, “I love you. Thank you. There’s some things I cannot talk about and hopefully, you appreciate that I’m gonna give you everything I’ve got.”

Yahoo Entertainment reported that a woman in the audience was also spotted holding a sign for Russell, saying, ““We stand by you Russell. Stay strong. Stay Free. We love you.”

More From Entertainment:

Justin Bieber goes pink with a shirt from Pakistani brand

Justin Bieber goes pink with a shirt from Pakistani brand
Sofia Vergara ex Joe Manganiello ‘dating’ actor Caitlin O’Connor: Insider

Sofia Vergara ex Joe Manganiello ‘dating’ actor Caitlin O’Connor: Insider
Chrissy Teigen ditches white for shimmery dress for vow-renewals with John Legend

Chrissy Teigen ditches white for shimmery dress for vow-renewals with John Legend
Hugh Jackman reveals relationship 'pact' that saved his marriage with Deborra-Lee

Hugh Jackman reveals relationship 'pact' that saved his marriage with Deborra-Lee
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny enjoy cozy NYC date night: 'Blossoming relationship'

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny enjoy cozy NYC date night: 'Blossoming relationship'
Hugh Jackman seen without ring in NYC amid separation from Deborra-Lee

Hugh Jackman seen without ring in NYC amid separation from Deborra-Lee

Selena Gomez shares heartwarming selfies with Taylor Swift, sealed with a cheek kiss

Selena Gomez shares heartwarming selfies with Taylor Swift, sealed with a cheek kiss
Priyanka Chopra pays heartfelt birthday tribute to 'Greatest Joy' of her life

Priyanka Chopra pays heartfelt birthday tribute to 'Greatest Joy' of her life
Kevin Costner's ex-wife Christine Baumgartner moves to rental home

Kevin Costner's ex-wife Christine Baumgartner moves to rental home

Snoop Dogg opens up about his fear of THIS adorable animal video

Snoop Dogg opens up about his fear of THIS adorable animal

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner share affectionate moment in LA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner share affectionate moment in LA
Bob Odenkirk gets honest about early 'SNL' stint

Bob Odenkirk gets honest about early 'SNL' stint