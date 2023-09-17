Taylor Swift and Blake Lively enjoy a glamorous girls' night out in NYC

Taylor Swift and her close friend, Blake Lively, stepped out in style for a girls' night in New York City over the weekend.

The 33-year-old "Cruel Summer" singer, who recently reconciled with Selena Gomez, dined at the trendy spot Zero Bond with the 36-year-old star of "Gossip Girl."

Swift exhibited her chic fashion sense in a black pleated miniskirt that ended just above her knees. She paired it with a cropped black sweater, fastened with three buttons at the front. Adding a splash of color to her monochromatic ensemble, she wore knee-high brown boots and slung a tan-colored purse over her shoulder.

The Grammy-winning artist's blonde hair, parted in the middle, cascaded down her shoulders in gentle waves, with her bangs delicately framing her forehead. Completing her look, she adorned herself with an array of gold-chained necklaces and delicate bracelets. She added a touch of reddish-orange lipstick for a pop of color.

Blake Lively also dressed to impress, showcasing her toned legs in a multicolored tweed miniskirt. She paired it with a printed shirt and layered the outfit with an unbuttoned long-sleeved denim jacket. On her feet, she wore closed-toed plaid heels and carried a stylish Chanel purse made of denim fabric.

Her voluminous blonde locks, parted on the side, flowed elegantly down her shoulders. After leaving the restaurant, the two friends navigated the bustling sidewalk as they headed to their next destination.

Taylor and Blake's enduring friendship dates back to 2015 and has remained strong over the years. Their bond became public when they enjoyed a memorable trip to Australia's Warner Bros. Movie World in Queensland eight years ago.

Throughout their friendship, both stars have consistently supported each other. Earlier this year, Blake and her daughters attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in Philadelphia in May.

Last November, Blake's husband, Ryan Reynolds, revealed that their entire household was filled with Swifties, highlighting the lasting influence of Taylor Swift's music.