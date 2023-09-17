Billy Miller dead at 43: ‘General Hospital’ star’s cause of death not disclosed

Billy Miller was a three-time Daytime Emmy-winning soap actor best known for his role in 'General Hospital'

Billy Miller, a three-time Daytime Emmy-winning actor known for his roles in soap operas such as The Young and the Restless and General Hospital, has passed away at the age of 43. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Miller began his daytime TV career in 2007 with a role on All My Children as Richie Novak. He gained recognition for his portrayal of Billy Abbott on The Young and the Restless, winning three Daytime Emmy Awards during his six-year stint on the show.

In 2014, he joined the cast of General Hospital, taking on the role of Jason Morgan/Drew Cain. Miller's acting career also included appearances in various primetime shows, such as CSI: NY, Justified, Ringer, Major Crimes, Suits, and Ray Donovan. He also recurred in the first season of the Apple TV+ series Truth Be Told.

News of Miller's passing led to an outpouring of tributes from fans on social media, with one individual on X (formerly known as Twitter) stating that he was "one of the best actors" in the shows he worked on.

"I’m so sorry to learn about his death but I won’t forget his wonderful contributions to our favorite soaps!"

Another fan wrote: "My heart is completely broken.

"Such devastating news to wake up to [...] his light was so, so bright."

A third said on X: "Wow! It's all I can say. An Amazing talent gone to soon."