 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, September 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Billy Miller dead at 43: ‘General Hospital’ star’s cause of death not disclosed

By
Web Desk

Sunday, September 17, 2023

Billy Miller was a three-time Daytime Emmy-winning soap actor best known for his role in General Hospital
Billy Miller was a three-time Daytime Emmy-winning soap actor best known for his role in 'General Hospital'

Billy Miller, a three-time Daytime Emmy-winning actor known for his roles in soap operas such as The Young and the Restless and General Hospital, has passed away at the age of 43. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Miller began his daytime TV career in 2007 with a role on All My Children as Richie Novak. He gained recognition for his portrayal of Billy Abbott on The Young and the Restless, winning three Daytime Emmy Awards during his six-year stint on the show.

In 2014, he joined the cast of General Hospital, taking on the role of Jason Morgan/Drew Cain. Miller's acting career also included appearances in various primetime shows, such as CSI: NY, Justified, Ringer, Major Crimes, Suits, and Ray Donovan. He also recurred in the first season of the Apple TV+ series Truth Be Told.

News of Miller's passing led to an outpouring of tributes from fans on social media, with one individual on X (formerly known as Twitter) stating that he was "one of the best actors" in the shows he worked on.

"I’m so sorry to learn about his death but I won’t forget his wonderful contributions to our favorite soaps!"

Another fan wrote: "My heart is completely broken.

"Such devastating news to wake up to [...] his light was so, so bright."

A third said on X: "Wow! It's all I can say. An Amazing talent gone to soon."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle’s life’s ‘a terrible movie’: ‘No point in marrying Prince Harry?’

Meghan Markle’s life’s ‘a terrible movie’: ‘No point in marrying Prince Harry?’
Prince Harry warned its ‘crunch time’: ‘Needs to give it his all’

Prince Harry warned its ‘crunch time’: ‘Needs to give it his all’
Inside Russell Brand past behaviour issues that led to him losing two jobs

Inside Russell Brand past behaviour issues that led to him losing two jobs
Simone Biles shares snaps from Chicago trip to support husband Jonathan Owens in Packers game

Simone Biles shares snaps from Chicago trip to support husband Jonathan Owens in Packers game
Meghan Markle consoles Prince Harry despite Invictus speech snub video

Meghan Markle consoles Prince Harry despite Invictus speech snub
Khloé Kardashian shares adorable photo of son Tatum: ‘My baby’

Khloé Kardashian shares adorable photo of son Tatum: ‘My baby’

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner caught up in 'bitter' child custody: Insider

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner caught up in 'bitter' child custody: Insider
Jennifer Garner enjoys a relaxed day out with son Samuel in Brentwood

Jennifer Garner enjoys a relaxed day out with son Samuel in Brentwood
Prince Harry appears to shade Royal family during Invictus Games closing speech

Prince Harry appears to shade Royal family during Invictus Games closing speech
Prince Harry close to tears during Invictus Games closing speech amid Royal family snub video

Prince Harry close to tears during Invictus Games closing speech amid Royal family snub
Princess Maria-Olympia, goddaughter of King Charles, faces heartbreak

Princess Maria-Olympia, goddaughter of King Charles, faces heartbreak
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively enjoy a glamorous girls' night out in NYC

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively enjoy a glamorous girls' night out in NYC