Sunday, September 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle's life's 'a terrible movie': 'No point in marrying Prince Harry?'

By
Web Desk

Sunday, September 17, 2023

Meghan Markle’s life’s ‘a terrible movie’: ‘No point in marrying Prince Harry?’
Meghan Markle’s life’s ‘a terrible movie’: ‘No point in marrying Prince Harry?’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have just gotten put on blast by an author who wonders why the Duchess went through with the marriage considering her husband is now, no longer a royal.

Claims about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been sahred by author Dylan Jones.

He broke all his thoughts down, about the couple, in a piece for Yahoo!

In it he referenced the Superman franchise and said, “I’m not sure what kind of old movies Harry and Meghan watch in their TV room in their Montecito mansion, when they’ve put the kids to bed” but “having done my fair share of late night TV scrolling in the US, Superman II does seem to be scheduled more than you might think.”

He also said, “many’s the night I’ve seen Harry (sorry, Clark Kent) rue the day he gave up his superpowers and his fancy outfit.”

But Mr Jones added, “if the happily devoted couple have somehow missed this work of unparalleled cinematic genius, they might want to catch up with it on their next date night.”

Because “Meghan — remember what we all said at the time: what is the point of marrying a prince if he’s no longer royal?”

Mr Jones also slammed the royal and said “Harry — for God’s sake have a look for that green crystal (I think it’s under the sofa somewhere, back in Frogmore) and bring your family back to London.”

Before concluding he also said, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s life “looks like a movie to me.”

But perhaps “not an especially good one, and not a particularly memorable one, but definitely one you’re going to find on terrestrial TV in the middle of the night when no one’s really watching.”

