Sunday, September 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jude Law looks dapper in white vest and floral shirt as he steps out in Soho

By
Web Desk

Sunday, September 17, 2023

Jude Law took some time off from his dad duties to go shopping in Soho
Jude Law took some time off from his dad duties to go shopping in Soho

Despite being one of Hollywood's most sought-after actors, Jude Law, 50, displayed his down-to-earth side when he was seen on Sunday carrying a simple reusable shopping bag.

He opted for a summery outfit, wearing tan trousers paired with a crisp white tank top.

To add some flair to his look, the A-list celebrity wore a vibrant patterned shirt, tanned shoes, and sported blue lensed sunglasses. However, what caught the attention of onlookers was his eco-conscious choice of accessory – the reusable "bag for life" hanging gracefully from his hand.

It appeared that the Sherlock Holmes star was enjoying some quality alone time, stepping out for a bit of shopping without his children. The dedicated father has quite a busy family life, as he is father to seven children.

He has Rafferty, 26, Iris, 22, and Rudy, 20, with his ex-wife Sadie Frost. He also has a daughter named Sophia,13, with ex Samantha Burke, another daughter named Ada, aged eight, with ex Catherine Harding, and two young children whose names have not been publicly disclosed, with his wife, behavioral psychologist Phillipa Coan.

In 2009 he told Parade: “Being a daddy is what counts. I used to sleep until noon, but it's not so bad to have to get up at seven and give them breakfast.

“My daughter made me realise that if there's anything that's going to make a man of you, it's having your will broken by a little girl.”

