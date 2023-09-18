Jonnie Irwin shares frustration and hope amid terminal cancer battle

Jonnie Irwin recently appeared to be frustrated as he revealed how he feels about his terminal cancer battle.

The 49-year-old former A Place in the Sun presenter went public about his terminal cancer battle in November 2022, revealing that a tumour had spread from his lungs to his brain and that he might be spending the final days of his life in this world.

Since then, Jonnie has kept his fans in the loop regarding updates on his life. Taking to Instagram, he posted a series of photos, one with an oxygen mask on, hinting that the pictures might be part of his wellness therapies.

He captioned the post, "The wait for more scans is frustrating when you know the cancer is on the move again. Meanwhile, there’s stuff I can do to make the terrain as tough as possible for growth, and the ladies down at @sereniti_health are part of my team of suppliers for various therapies."

He continued, "I’d recommend this place to anyone wanting to tap into a healthier lifestyle. Big shout as always goes to @how_to_starve_cancer whose constant help has a huge impact. #respect."



His fans immediately flooded the comment section with messages of support and love for the TV presenter, as one of his fans wrote, "Sending best wishes and hoping the wait isn't too long."

Another penned, "Jonnie I think you look the best you have in a good while. Colour in your skin and a nice weight. I hope you are feeling as well as you look. Keep fighting it."

Jonnie is married to Jessica Holmes and shares three little boys with her, eldest Rex, four, and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac.

He revealed that he had not been able to talk about the heartbreaking news of suffering from terminal cancer to his kids.