Mark Ruffalo sets relationship goals with loved-up birthday wish for wife Sunrise Coigney

Mark Ruffalo celebrated his wife and best friend Sunrise Coigney’s 51st birthday with a loved-up tribute, setting new relationship goals.



The Avengers star took to Instagram to share a carousel of images featuring their photos together and Coigney’s solo shots with a heartwarming note.

“Happy 51 to my best friend, my partner in all, the most fun and exciting person I have ever known,” the Hollywood star wrote for his wife.

Ruffalo and Coigney have been married for 23 years with the pair meeting in 1998 and tying the knot in 2000. They are parents to three kids together.

“So happy we found each other and held on for dear life through everything that came and has left. It’s good to know you and to be known by you,” he added.



“The world is a brighter place in your presence and beauty. Happy happy birthday, pal.”

In the comment section, Coigney returned his love with a sweet reply, writing, “I can’t believe the love , kindness , beauty and friendship Iv been blessed with in this life.”

“Thank you for being on this journey with me. I love you to the moon and back,” she added.

Coigney also received love from Ruffalo celebrity pals, including, actor Evan Handler, philanthropist Irena Medavoy and Naomi Watts.