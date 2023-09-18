 
Monday, September 18, 2023
Hayden Christensen fans send love to star for reprising ‘Star Wars’ role in ‘Ahsoka’

Hayden Christensen fans send love to star for reprising ‘Star Wars’ role in ‘Ahsoka’

Hayden Christensen reprised his iconic role, Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader In the Disney+ spinoff of Star Wars franchise, Ahsoka.

The show, which stars Rosario Dawson in the titular role, debuted last month with Christensen appearing in crucial fifth episode. Apart from this spinoff, the Canadian actor, 42, also surprised fans with an appearance in the 2022 Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

And it was after this appearance, directors decided to bring Christensen back again for Ahsoka.

With the show’s popularity growing, fans resurfaced a video of the actor’s appearance during April 2023, when he was greeted with deafening applause which led him to ‘get emotional.’

The star was visibly seen holding back tears as the crowd chanted ‘Hayden’ and ‘we love you’ to him.

“Today I'm thinking about this moment when Hayden tried to hold his tears on (sic) Star Wars Celebration stage,” one fan tweeted. “He felt loved and appreciated that day and you can see how much it meant to him to come back to Star Wars, just look at him, this man deserves the world.”

“It bothers me that people hate on him. His performance in the prequels is spotless. Perfectly done. The man is a legend,” another chimed in.

“This made my heart happy! He deserves all the love,” said a fan on the clip.

Christensen appeared in prequel trilogy films; Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith.

