Monday, September 18, 2023
Eminem joins 50 Cent in Detroit for ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin' anniversary show

On Sunday night, Eminem delivered an electrifying performance in his hometown of Detroit, joining his longtime friend and collaborator, 50 Cent, on stage at Pine Knob Music Theatre.

The Detroit superstar made a dramatic entrance about half an hour into 50 Cent's show, eliciting a thunderous roar from the crowd of over 15,000 attendees. 

This event marked a significant stop on 50 Cent's Final Lap tour, which celebrates the 20th anniversary of his debut album, "Get Rich or Die Tryin'," and has been ongoing since July.

As 50 Cent worked his way through the opening verses of Patiently Waiting from 2003, the audience's excitement steadily grew, knowing that this was the moment when Eminem would make his appearance on stage.

True to expectations, the All She Wrote hitmaker emerged from backstage, donning his iconic hoodie, and began performing his verses while commanding the stage, sending Pine Knob into a frenzy. 

Following this thrilling performance, the duo treated the crowd to Crack a Bottle, Eminem's chart-topping hit featuring 50 Cent as a featured guest.

This surprise cameo by Eminem marked his second recent on-stage appearance, following his unexpected collaboration with Ed Sheeran at Ford Field in July. While Sunday's appearance was not formally announced, it didn't come as a complete shock.

Given the circumstances—the likelihood of 50 Cent's final show in Eminem's hometown—it would have been more surprising if the Detroit rapper hadn't made an appearance. 

Additionally, the presence of Eminem's daughter, Hailie, spotted entering the venue earlier in the evening, added to the anticipation and excitement of the event.

