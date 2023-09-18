 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, September 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Julie Chen Moonves says she was ‘stabbed in the back’ by ‘The Talk’ team

By
Web Desk

Monday, September 18, 2023

Julie Chen Moonves left The Talk in 2018 after hosting it for 8 years
Julie Chen Moonves left 'The Talk' in 2018 after hosting it for 8 years

Julie Chen Moonves is finally sharing details for the first time about her departure from The Talk in 2018. According to her, leaving the CBS daytime show was not entirely her choice; but she was forced to leave.

"That was a hard time," Chen Moonves, 53, told Good Morning America on Monday, while promoting her new audio memoir, But First, God. "I felt stabbed in the back. I was, you know."

Chen Moonves departed from her role on The Talk in September 2018 after serving as the moderator for eight years.

Her departure coincided with her husband Les Moonves' removal from CBS, which occurred in the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct made by more than a dozen women.

Despite the allegations against her husband, she supported him publicly. “He has always been a kind, decent and moral human being,” she wrote in a social media post in July 2018. “I fully support my husband and stand behind him and his statement.”

"Julie Chen before she found God was self-absorbed, career-minded, vain, gossipy — fun to be with, but probably kind of a shallow person," she said on GMA Monday. "Julie Chen Moonves, who now knows the Lord, is someone who wants to help others; who wants to look at everyone with a soft heart."

Chen Moonves reflected that faith is what gave her peace about her departure from The Talk. "I don’t know if I could have reconciled if I didn’t have God in my life,” she said. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince William ditches YouTube?

Prince William ditches YouTube?
'RHOC' star Shannon Beador gets arrested for drunk-driving into a house

'RHOC' star Shannon Beador gets arrested for drunk-driving into a house

Alabama Barker says it’s ‘awesome’ that dad Travis Barker expecting a baby with Kourtney Kardashian

Alabama Barker says it’s ‘awesome’ that dad Travis Barker expecting a baby with Kourtney Kardashian
Kate Middleton decides to make situation worse for herself

Kate Middleton decides to make situation worse for herself

Princess Eugenie teaching royal etiquettes to UK model who is dating a prince?

Princess Eugenie teaching royal etiquettes to UK model who is dating a prince?

Blake Lively ‘ecstatic’ as Jennifer Garner gives her seal of approval for THIS

Blake Lively ‘ecstatic’ as Jennifer Garner gives her seal of approval for THIS

Meghan Markle treats her father Thomas as 'bad guy'?

Meghan Markle treats her father Thomas as 'bad guy'?
Why are Prince William and Kate Middleton hiring a CEO?

Why are Prince William and Kate Middleton hiring a CEO?
Overshadowed by Harry's Germany tour, William to capture world's attention with Bill Gates meeting

Overshadowed by Harry's Germany tour, William to capture world's attention with Bill Gates meeting

Meghan Markle’s estranged dad compares himself to King Charles

Meghan Markle’s estranged dad compares himself to King Charles

Eminem joins 50 Cent in Detroit for ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin' anniversary show video

Eminem joins 50 Cent in Detroit for ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin' anniversary show

BTS' Jungkook 'misses' hanging out with bandmates, hopes to reunite 'soon'

BTS' Jungkook 'misses' hanging out with bandmates, hopes to reunite 'soon'